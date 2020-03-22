Tottenham are reportedly confident that the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid are not going to be able to afford Harry Kane any time soon.

The Daily Star reports that the England international’s valuation of £250million means clubs will not be able to splash the cash on him amid financial woes caused by the outbreak of coronavirus all over the world.

The situation has caused the football season to be put on hold and it’s not yet clear how many months it could take for things to resume.

This will no doubt be hitting many clubs hard, and it could even mean the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid are less willing to make big investments like this.

Tottenham will hope this can work to their benefit with Kane, whose future has been up in the air for some time now.

The Athletic recently reported the Red Devils had been approached about potentially signing the 26-year-old, while the Telegraph have suggested he could push to leave at the end of this season, depending on the success of the team.

Kane is one of the deadliest finishers in the world and could be a hugely important purchase for MUFC as they look to get back to the top, but they may have to consider alternatives for the time being.