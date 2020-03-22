Of course this is a pretty awful time, so it’s important to look for any kind of silver lining wherever possible.

This one is mainly for the Barcelona fans, and it could play a huge role in the title race if and when La Liga actually restarts.

Luis Suarez went down with a nasty looking injury in January and many thought that his season might be over, especially when he has a history of taking a long time to come back from injury too.

They were so short up front that Martin Braithwaite had to be brought in, but it sounds like he could be fit when play starts up again.

According to a report from AS, his progress has been so good that his doctor had told him he will be in contention to play again when La Liga resumes.

Of course the big problem with that is nobody knows when that will actually happen, but the longer the delay goes on then the better it will be for the Uruguayan.

Barca’s big problem this season has been a complete reliance on Lionel Messi, with Antoine Griezmann failing to step up to the mark when needed.

The return of Suarez would at least give them another threat up top, and it could make all the difference when it comes to the title race.