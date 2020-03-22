Huge Transfer boost for Man United as Kalidou Koulibaly admits he’s ready to leave Napoli

We’re all used to players being linked with various different clubs even when the transfer windows are shut, but there’s rarely anything to back them up.

Even if a player is asked about a transfer, they tend to dismiss everything and just insist they are happy where they are and wont think about it.

Things are slightly different with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he indicated that he’s ready to move on.

As reported by The Mirror, Koulibaly has admitted that he would be willing to leave this Summer if a suitable offer comes in.

The report also suggests that Man United are the team to show the most interest just now, so that could come as interesting news to those at Old Trafford.

Napoli have been poor this season, but he’s established a reputation as one of the finest players in Europe and his pace and aggression could be the perfect compliment for Harry Maguire.

There’s no mention of a price tag for now while the report also acknowledges that he’s recently bought an apartment in Paris, which suggests a move to PSG could be on the cards too.