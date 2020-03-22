PSG given renewed hope of tying Kylian Mbappe down to new contract

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been given what they feel could be a big boost in their efforts to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new contract.

The France international is one of the finest footballers on the planet and makes sense as someone who could move to a more established European super club after PSG’s failure to really make progress in the Champions League in recent times.

Still, despite Mbappe’s future looking in some doubt, Marca report that PSG feel the coronavirus crisis that has put football to a halt could give them more time to really work at persuading the 21-year-old to stay at the Parc des Princes.

It will be interesting to see how this might affect Mbappe’s future, and PSG fans will no doubt be hoping he can stay with them for many more years to come.

The Ligue 1 giants may not have the history and prestige of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona or many of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but their investment in recent times surely makes them a team on the up and Mbappe could play a leading role in that.