Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs who are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evsan N’Dicka.

Currently valued at €25million according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has featured in 25 matches for Adi Hutter’s side this season so far, scoring a goal against Vitoria Guimaraes while providing two assists versus Paderborn and Red Bull Salzburg.

SEE MORE: Major Liverpool boost as Reds close in on new contracts for star duo

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the teams who keeping close tabs on N’Dicka. This report also claims that the other clubs interested in the France U21 international include Sevilla, Valencia, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

N’Dicka has made 61 appearances for Eintracht since joining them from Auxerre, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

With Dejan Lovren’s future with the club looking uncertain, Liverpool might need a new centre-back in the summer and the 20-year-old would be a suitable addition to the team as he’s also capable of playing as a left-back which also makes him a backup to Andy Robertson.

Arsenal would be eager to sign some defensive reinforcements in the summer and it may not be a surprise if they try to sign N’Dicka, who could be seen as an upgrade on unconvincing duo David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or the Gunners or any of the aforementioned clubs try to sign him during the summer.