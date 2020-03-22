Liverpool could raise up to £55m by selling two forgotten loanees this Summer

This could be an interesting Summer for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, as it looks like the squad could do with some fresh energy.

That’s not to say that any big names need to go, but it could be a dangerous move to stand still as they seek to defend their Premier League trophy if and when they finally get over the line.

We still don’t know how the current situation will affect clubs financially, so it looks like they might need to sell some players to raise funds for any big moves.

According to a report from HITC, that could be done by selling some forgotten loanees who look unlikely to get much of a look in.

The first one is Harry Wilson who’s been impressive at Bournemouth, but it’s hard to see him getting a chance. The report quotes The Express in saying Wilson could be sold for around £30m at the end of the season.

On top of that, Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic has barely had a chance at Anfield and has had some good moments in Germany, but it’s suggested that he could fetch up to £25m.

Man City have demonstrated the need to stay on the right side of financial fair play, so getting around £55m by selling two players who most fans have probably forgotten about would be a great move.