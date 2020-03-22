Liverpool deserve chance to win Premier League title, says Wayne Rooney

Liverpool deserve the chance to finish this season and win the Premier League title, according to former Manchester United and Everton star Wayne Rooney.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, getting themselves to within just two wins of securing the title before the season had to be suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

This had at points led to the suggestion that the season could be voided, but, as referenced by Rooney in his piece in the Times, the decision for now seems to be that the campaign must be completed at some point later in the year, even if it majorly affects the 2020/21 season.

Despite his ties to Man Utd and Everton, Rooney has put club rivalry aside to say he believes Liverpool deserve the title after such a superb season, and that to take it away from them now would be unfair.

He added that it’s also fairer for other teams involved in promotion and relegation battles, saying: “The FA helped to clarify that the league season will finish and that is fair.

“Liverpool will win the Premier League. Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: “The season has to be cancelled!” And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good…

“But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.

“It’s also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned. The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 — even if we have to lose next season in the process.”