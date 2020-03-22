Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Schalke defender Malick Thiaw.

The 18-year-old has done pretty well for the Bundesliga side’s youth team this season, netting nine goals and providing an assist in 23 appearances across all competitions this season so far. Thiaw made his first-team debut for Schalke a couple of weeks back when he came on as a substitute against Hoffenheim in an eventual 1-1 draw. He was also an unused substitute in their DFB Pokal match against Bayern Munich.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Thiaw who has a release clause of £7 million. The report also claims that Schalke are in talks with the teenager over a new deal which would have a higher release clause.

Thiaw’s performances for the Bundesliga side’s youth team have been pretty good and there’s a fair chance of him featuring more often for the senior team in the forthcoming seasons.

Provided the Reds manage to sign the 18-year-old, he will most likely end up on the bench or in the youth team. Hence, it would be a more suitable option for Thiaw to stay at Schalke.