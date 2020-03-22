Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 20-year-old has featured in 17 matches for the Nerazzurri this season so far, netting a goal against Lecce in January.

Bastoni has been linked to Manchester City with Goal Italy (via Tuttosport) claiming that Pep Guardiola’s side were interested in signing him.

However, according to Calciomercato, Liverpool are also interested in signing the Italian defender who is valued at €35million, as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report adds that the Reds have identified him as a potential replacement for Dejan Lovren and are interested in Dayot Upamecano along with Jose Maria Gimenez. Inter could offer Bastoni a new contract in June, one that would see him stay at the club till 2024.

The 20-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Atalanta in 2017 but didn’t feature in a single match for them until this season. However, his performances have been decent so far.

Liverpool might need a defender if Lovren leaves the club in the summer and Bastoni could be a suitable option. However, Inter may not be to willing to let go of the centre-back and he is someone who could become a regular starter for them if Milan Skriniar departs