Liverpool will reportedly demand an asking price of £28 million for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss international has made only ten appearances for the Reds this season so far, netting a goal against Everton.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s director of football Michael Edwards will demand £28 million for Shaqiri as they look to make a good profit from his transfer.

The 28-year-old has featured in 40 matches for the Reds since joining them from Stoke City, scoring seven goals while providing five assists.

It’ll always be hard to be a regular starter in a team that consists of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and if Shaqiri wants frequent first-team opportunities, he might have to join another club.

There’s a fair chance that other clubs would be interested in signing the Swiss international but Liverpool might not be too willing to let go of him as if Salah gets injured, he would be needed.