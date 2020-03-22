Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind large donations to six foodbanks

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is believed to be the football player behind a large donation to keep six foodbanks running in Glasgow, Scotland, according to reports in the Daily Mail via the Times.

With several footballers across Europe sending funds for various Coronavirus causes, Robertson’s gesture is the latest act of generosity by a football player during these trying times.

The Scottish foodbank GlasgowNE tweeted on March 18th, thanking an unnamed Scottish footballer, believed to be Andy Robertson of Liverpool, for his generous donation, as seen in the tweet below.

Thanks to the Scottish footballer who donated a large sum to the following food banks, including us; @GSWfoodbank @Glasgow_NW_FB @GlasgowSEFBank @CR_Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank. Without the support of generous individuals we would struggle. We cannot thank him enough — GlasgowNEfoodbank (@GlasgowNE) March 18, 2020

The donation has reportedly helped keep a number of such foodbanks running around the city of Glasgow and surrounding areas.

Andy Robertson who earns £60,000-a-week wages at Liverpool has also ensured that other such foodbanks namely Glasgow NW Foodbank, Glasgow SW Foodbank, Glasgow SE Foodbank, Rutherglen & Cambuslang Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank can continue operation during the Coronavirus crisis in Scotland.