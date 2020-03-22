Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has tweeted to offer the services of the club’s stadium stewards to local shops around Merseyside.

As he explains in the tweets below, Moore says Liverpool stadium staff are prepared to help supermarkets with crowd control and safety measures amid rising panic over the coronavirus crisis.

Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc. 1/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA 2/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

This could be really useful for many local businesses, and it shows the true class of Liverpool as they try to play their part in helping people during these difficult times.

LFC have been a joy to watch on the pitch this season before the Premier League campaign – along with other major leagues around the world – had to be suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

One hopes it will be safe to resume football in the summer, but for now it’s nice to see the Reds showing that they’re more than just a football club and can offer genuine practical help in times of need.