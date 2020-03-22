Barcelona are reportedly keen on the potential summer transfer window signing of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman has long been on Barca’s radar dating back to his days with La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao, and City’s Champions League future being in doubt means he’s now being eyed up again.

The report adds that Barcelona manager Quique Setien views Laporte as being ideal to his team’s style of play, and it’s certainly easy to imagine he could be a good fit at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona could also do with a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique, as well as an upgrade on the injury-prone Samuel Umtiti, who has not really lived up to expectations.

Laporte has been a key performer for City and will no doubt want to be playing at the highest level, and if City do end up being banned from European football over Financial Fair Play breaches, he seems likely to be one of a number of big names at the Etihad Stadium who could seek a move away.