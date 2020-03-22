Manchester United’s recent transfer business and their plans for the future seem to point towards Paul Pogba being sold, according to James Robson.

Writing in a question-and-answer session with the Evening Standard, the reporter says the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January already looked like pointing towards planning for life without Pogba.

On top of that, United’s continued interest in both Jack Grealish and James Maddison suggests the France international’s future remains in serious doubt as there doesn’t seem much need to have all these players in the squad together.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt feel he could do with an upgrade on Pogba after his difficulties at Old Trafford, so fans could well take this as good news.

The Red Devils could do with trying something different in the middle of the park, with Fernandes making an instant impact in a way that Pogba has been unable to in close to four years at the club.

Grealish or Maddison could also do better for MUFC than the former Juventus man, so it makes sense that Robson sees this as potentially paving the way for Pogba to leave.

He said: “I see Pogba being key to United’s business this summer. If he stays then you definitely have to question whether United need another midfielder – particularly if Fernandes operates as a No10.

“Solskjaer is a big fan of both Grealish and Maddison – and you could definitely see the advantage of having such options from a creative point of view. It’s something United have lacked for a long time. But you have to think the potential fee United would get for Pogba would be tied into their transfer plans.

“Had he gone last summer – as many expected – then I think Fernandes would have signed back then.

“The arrival of Fernandes in January appeared to point towards Pogba leaving. Now all they have to do is find a buyer.”