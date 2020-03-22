Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge opportunity to seal the transfer of Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona look to sell him on already.

The France international joined Barca from Atletico Madrid last summer but has been slow to get going at the Nou Camp, and this now looks to have put his future in major doubt.

According to Sport, the coronavirus crisis and the financial woes that are likely to come with it mean that Barcelona are now prepared to take a small hit on Griezmann by letting him go for around £92million.

Griezmann is one of the top attacking players in the world on his day, and Sport claim Man Utd are one of the teams who already ‘love’ him.

The report also suggests the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal could be potential suitors, but it’s not yet entirely clear if they are actively pursuing him.

United, however, have previously been linked with Griezmann by the Sun and it makes sense that Sport talk them up as big admirers of his.

The 29-year-old has shown what he can do with his form for Atletico and France, even if he’s struggled to replicate it at Barcelona, and MUFC fans would surely see him as an upgrade on loaned-out flop Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils will surely need to keep strengthening in attack even if loan signing Odion Ighalo has started well for the club and the delay to resuming the Premier League season means Marcus Rashford could return from injury and play again later this year.