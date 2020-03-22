Manchester United have been given two reasons to be optimistic about winning the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in the game after his remarkable rise in his time in the Bundesliga, and the Red Devils have often been talked up a possible next transfer destination.

As explained by James Robson in a question-and-answer session in the Evening Standard, Man Utd have had a long-standing interest in Sancho, but it now looks more likely they could lure him away from Dortmund.

Robson explains that United are one of the few clubs who could afford the £100m required to sign Sancho, whilst also looking a more appealing destination than they did a year ago.

This is likely down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifting the mood at Old Trafford and getting many of his young players to a higher level, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also hugely promising young talents who could shine alongside Sancho.

Robson said: “As for Sancho, I think there is a very good chance United will finally get their man.

“They were desperate for him last season, but he wanted to continue his development at Dortmund. A year down the line and I think United look like a far more attractive prospect.

“Solskjaer has shown his willingness to develop youth – and all of a sudden Old Trafford has become a vibrant place once more.

“Who wouldn’t be excited about playing alongside Rashford, Martial, Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka, Greenwood etc?

“Then there is the fact that only a certain number of clubs could pay the £100m-plus Dortmund want for the winger.”