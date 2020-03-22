Man United’s Bruno Fernandes become one of just 12 PL players to achieve this feat

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is one of twelve players to win the Premier League Player Of The Month award in his first month for his club, according to the Daily Mail.

Fernandes has made an instant impact for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and his efforts on the pitch saw him pick up the Premier League POTM award in his first month after his transfer.

The Portuguese midfielder features in an elite 12 man list of players to achieve the feat, as listed by the Daily Mail.

The Manchester United star midfielder joins his teammate Anthony Martial who also won the POTM award in his first month for the Red Devils in September 2015.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa also features in the list after achieving the feat in his debut month for the Blues in August 2014.

Other names in the list include:

Teemu Pukki – August 2019 (Norwich), Andre Ayew – August 2015 (Swansea), Steven Fletcher – September 2012 (Sunderland), Darren Bent – August 2005 (Charlton), Teddy Sheringham – August 2003 (Portsmouth), Robbie Keane – August 1999 (Coventry), Patrik Berger – September 1996 (Liverpool), David Ginola – August 1995 (Newcastle) and Jurgen Klinsmann – August 1994 (Tottenham).

Bruno Fernandes will be looking to pick up from the fine start he’s had to his Manchester United and Premier League career. The playmaker looks capable of adding plenty of awards during his time at Old Trafford.