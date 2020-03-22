Manchester United are reportedly willing to let go of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in the summer.

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to listen to offers for underperforming duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira once the next transfer window opens.

The pair have faced plenty of criticism for fans this season due to their lacklustre performances. Both are products of United’s academy.

Lingard has featured in 35 matches for the Red Devils this season so far, scoring two goals against Tranmere Rovers and Astana while providing as many assists.

Pereira hasn’t had a very good 2019/20 either, netting twice versus Brighton and LASK and providing four assists in 37 appearances so far.

The MailOnline report that the sales of the duo could pave the way for the Red Devils to sign summer targets Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho.

Top European clubs would try to sign all three during the summer transfer window and there’s a good chance of them not being at their current clubs next season.

Provided Manchester United do sign Sancho, Maddison and Grealish, the likes of Lingard and Pereira would become surplus to requirements so it would be the right decision to sell them now.

The duo’s performances have been disappointing lately and maybe a move away from Old Trafford could help them rediscover their form.