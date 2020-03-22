Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George killed in car crash

According to Goal, Nigeria international Ifeanyi George has been tragically killed in a car crash this morning, the Enugu Rangers vice-captain was just 26 years old .

Goal report that the fatal accident occurred at Abudu on the Benin-Agbor expressway. George’s car collided with a parked truck.

The forward was travelling to Lagos after the Nigerian top-fight was suspended due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Goal also report that Enugu Rangers have since confirmed that George’s friend, as well as another Rangers player were involved in the collision. The condition of both is yet to be confirmed.

George won two caps for Nigeria’s senior team. The forward also played for Enyimba before joining Enugu Rangers.

We’d like to send our deepest condolences to the George family and to the families of everyone involved in this accident.

Unfortunately another tragedy has shook African football, ESPN report that eight players of Guinean side Etoile de Guinee were killed two weeks ago after their team bus crashed on its way to a league game.