Player’s agent suggests Chelsea may have to pay more than the €30m asking price to land Kepa replacement

We all know that once a goalkeeper loses his confidence it can turn into a total disaster, so the situation with Chelsea and Kepa is an interesting one.

He’s made some mistakes and has found himself out of the team recently, and it’s not like Frank Lampard has been overwhelming in his support of the Spaniard either.

Willy Caballero has proven to be a decent back up but he’s 38, so all of this suggests that a new keeper could be arriving at Stamford Bridge this Summer.

A report from Football.London has heavily linked Chelsea with a move for Udinese keeper Juan Musso, but it doesn’t sound like a straightforward deal.

They claim that he’s rated around €30m, but Inter Milan are heavily interested and see him as a possible replacement for Samir Handanovic – the Slovenian made the same move from Udinese to Inter back in 2012.

On top of that, Musso’s agent has been speaking in the press and it sounds like he’s doing his part to drive his price up. the report quotes him as saying this to an Italian outlet:

“If Kepa cost Chelsea €80m, Courtois more or less the same amount and Donnarumma is worth €100m, how much is Juan Musso worth? I can tell you it would surely be a big investment for the club that decide to sign him from Udinese.”

The Argentine keeper is 25 but only has 86 senior appearances to his name so he could represent a risk if his value does continue to rise, but it certainly sounds like Chelsea will be adding a new keeper ahead of next season.