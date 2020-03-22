Rio Ferdinand has singled out Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as a player he knew would spook players before games even started.

Watch the video below

Speaking about Henry, Ferdinand says even top defenders would “shrink” at the sight of the Frenchman, who is undoubtedly one of the finest to ever play in the English top flight.

Henry scored 228 goals for Arsenal in total and won two Premier League titles with the Gunners.

Ferdinand didn’t have such a bad career himself, of course, so for him to speak about Henry in these glowing terms is some compliment.