Spurs’ Vertonghen call for ‘big time’ fines for those avoiding social distancing

Tottenham Hotspur star defender Jan Vertonghen has called for fines for people who are not respecting social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.

As seen in the tweet below, Vertonghen took to social media to post his views on people who aren’t following social distancing norms in the UK.

The Belgian defender also suggested that all the money collected from fining people could be utilised by NHS workers, doctors, nurses and key workers.

Should fine big time for everyone who’s not respecting the protection measures and give the money back to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc… #SocialDistancing — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 22, 2020

This comes a week after reports of Vertonghen’s family being robbed at knifepoint during Spurs’ Champions League clash against RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Vertonghen was on the substitutes bench on the sidelines in Leipzig when the incident involving his family and the burglars took place. However, things have subsided after the incident and Vertonghen’s family are safe.

The Spurs star was vocal about people not sticking to social distancing norms which has been an issue in the UK following the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus as the government looks at containing the spread of the virus.

