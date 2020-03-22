Video: Rapid Man United ace Brandon Williams destroys pro boxer in race

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams showed off his lightning-fast speed in a foot race with professional boxing star Zelfa Barrett.

The pair engaged in a foot race down a road, with Light Heavyweight boxer Lyndon Arthur sharing a clip of the battle to his Instagram story.

After a seemingly close start, Williams burst forward with some serious speed. Barrett was left in awe as he watched the left-back sprint to the finish line.

Barrett is the current Commonwealth Super Featherweight champion. Lyndon Arthur is also the reigning Commonwealth Light Heavyweight champion.

Take a look at the clip, courtesy of Lyndon Arthur’s Instagram: