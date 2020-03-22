Wes Morgan ranked above Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in all-time PL captains list by Ian Wright

According to the Mirror, Arsenal legend Ian Wright ranked Leicester stalwart Wes Morgan above Liverpool great Steven Gerrard in his all-time list of Premier League captains.

Wright made the controversial claim on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, alongside usual presenter Gary Lineker and co-pundit Alan Shearer.

The retired England international justified his choice by explaining that Morgan captained Leicester to one of the greatest Premier League triumphs of all time.

Leicester’s heroics during the 2015/16 are etched into history and the East Midlands outfit’s magnificent achievement will never be forgotten.

Morgan, who was 32 years old at the time, played all 38 games as he led the Foxes to a monumental triumph.

Lineker presented the topic by asking Wright and Shearer:

“Some people would say ‘Wes Morgan above Steven Gerrard? Hang on a minute'”

‘But as footballers, Wes Morgan won a Premier League title.”

Here’s Wright’s explanation for Morgan being ranked higher than Gerrard:

“With a Leicester side no one expected. The fact is Steven Gerrard nearly did it. He nearly led Liverpool to it.”

“But Wes Morgan with the team he had and the way Leicester did it. It’s a miracle. It’s the miracle of the Premier League, with journeymen and people we didn’t know.”

“Obviously Kante and Mahrez, they came out of the blue, Vardy. And then he [Morgan] had to keep them going through that season.”

More Stories / Latest News Boost for Real Madrid and Barcelona as world-class defender pushes for super-agent representation Barcelona stars willing to take pay cut as Coronavirus crisis hits the club financially Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind large donations to six foodbanks

Gerrard wore the captain’s armband at Liverpool for 12 years, with a historic victory in the Champions League after a wonderful comeback against AC Milan, one of the midfielder’s greatest achievements.

Liverpool were so close to winning the title in the 2013/14 season, but a costly slip from Gerrard against Chelsea, as well a collapse in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace in the final weeks of the season, led to the side missing out on glory.

Is Wright’s point fair, or should a player of Gerrard’s generational calibre be above Morgan every day of the week?