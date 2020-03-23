Antonio Conte eyeing triple swoop on Chelsea to bolster Inter squad

Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly hoping to secure a triple swoop for three Chelsea players this summer, with a permanent switch for Victor Moses being one deal.

The Nerazzurri have been pushing Juventus and Lazio in the Serie A title race for most of the season, but prior to the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis, they started to slip off the pace.

As things currently stand, Inter sit in third spot in the standings and nine points off top spot with a game in hand.

It comes despite significant investment from the hierarchy to strengthen Conte’s squad, but it appears as though the Italian tactician is eager to bring in more reinforcements this summer, and ones that he is familiar with already.

As per Calciomercato, Conte is said to be eyeing a triple raid on his former club Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud, Marcos Alonso and Moses all on his radar.

Moses is currently on loan at San Siro until the end of the season with an option to buy, while Giroud’s current contract with the Blues will expire this summer.

With talks over a new deal said to not be progressing as per the report above, Inter remain interested in the French forward, although it’s added by Calciomercato that a swoop for Alonso could be more complicated due to a potentially high price-tag.

As for Moses, it’s suggested that the current option to buy at €10m is deemed too high, and so it remains to be seen if the two parties can negotiate and reach a compromise on a lower fee to allow him to seal a permanent switch to Inter.

If deals can be done, Conte would be bringing in three players he has worked with before and he’ll know how to get the best out of them to give his side an immediate boost next year.

However, from Giroud proving his worth during Tammy Abraham’s absence due to injury and Alonso continuing to play a key role for Chelsea this season, it could be difficult to prise that duo away in particular as they seemingly still have a part to play at Stamford Bridge.