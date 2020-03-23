Arsenal have reportedly decided not to return to training tomorrow despite that being the date they were cleared to get back to work after Mikel Arteta contracted coronavirus.

The Spanish tactician and everyone who’s had recent contact with him has had to undergo 14 days self isolation in order to prevent spreading the illness that looks set to put health services all around the world under enormous strain.

While it sounds like Arteta had a mild case of coronavirus and some people don’t even suffer any symptoms, it can be more dangerous for elderly people or for those with pre-existing health conditions.

It is therefore reassuring to hear, according to a report from football.london, that Arsenal are taking no risks and will not return to training as initially scheduled for tomorrow.

It is much easier to contain the virus if people stay at home, with the BBC reporting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging people to do social distancing properly, or more strict sanctions could be required.

While we’re all eager to see football come back as soon as possible, some things are more important and Arsenal and indeed all other clubs should surely have their players on individual training regimes at home.