Arsenal are reportedly among a significant number of clubs with an interest in Newcastle Utd youngster Matty Longstaff as he prepares to become a free agent.

The 20-year-old has made just 12 appearances for the senior side so far this season, scoring three goals from midfield, while it remains to be seen if he’s able to add to that tally and continues to impress if the campaign is completed with the coronavirus outbreak currently putting it on hold.

SEE MORE: ‘F**k’ – Arsenal star Martinelli’s reaction after meeting Aubameyang for first time

Newcastle face a concerning issue this summer though, as the talented ace will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and given the potential that he has shown thus far, not only would it be a big blow to see him leave, but to potentially leave for nothing would be a double setback.

According to The Sun, via TeamTalk, the Magpies will perhaps have reason to be increasingly worried over the situation as it’s now suggested that Arsenal are also interested in Longstaff, joining a long list of other clubs who are perhaps hoping to prise him away from St James’ Park.

Dortmund, Ajax, Club Brugge, Inter, Atalanta, Everton and West Ham are all specifically mentioned as other interested parties, which in itself perhaps says a lot about the talent and potential that Longstaff possesses as he’ll be a man in demand this summer it seems.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if new terms are agreed with Newcastle in the coming months, or if Arsenal will make their own push to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer, with Mikel Arteta looking to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of his first full campaign at the helm at the Emirates next season.