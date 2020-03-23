Arsenal transfer news: Double blow touted as key duo could leave

Arsenal are reportedly at risk of seeing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer in a double blow.

The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta, as performances and results have picked up and they remain unbeaten in the Premier League in 2020 as well as remaining in the hunt for the FA Cup.

However, they face a crucial summer as while the Spaniard will no doubt want to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season, Aubameyang’s future has been a major talking point in recent weeks as he closes in on entering the final 12 months of his contract.

As for Lacazette, he has struggled to hit top form this season, and that in turn could potentially make him expendable for Arteta who might have his own ideas on what attacking options he wants at his disposal.

According to Calciomercato, via AS, it has been suggested that Arsenal could be willing to allow the Frenchman to leave this summer, with Atletico Madrid specifically mentioned as an interested party.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that Aubameyang is going to be a wanted man at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona all interested in him as he continues to be Arsenal’s talismanic leader up top.

Time will tell if both players move on or not, but it would surely be a major blow if they moved on in the same transfer window as that would require a complete rebuild of the Arsenal attack.

If that’s what Arteta believes that they need, then there could be significant changes to the squad this summer. If not, it remains to be seen who gets the vote to remain if perhaps one has to move on to create space in the squad and raise additional transfer funds.