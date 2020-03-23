Barcelona look to exploit special clause to seal Neymar transfer return

Barcelona could reportedly try to use the benefit of a clause known as Article 17 to seal the transfer return of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Catalan giants sold Neymar to PSG back in the summer of 2017, and it makes sense that they might want him back as he remains a world class talent.

ESPN report on Barca’s plan for Neymar, stating they still see him as the natural heir to Lionel Messi, and the report explains how Article 17 could give them hope of getting a deal done.

The Brazil international is in the third year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and, as explained by ESPN: “Article 17 was drawn up in 2001 when the European Commission threatened to outlaw the transfer system within the European Union because it undermined players’ freedom of movement compared to other workers. It states that players can leave their contracts “without just cause” once the three-year protection period ends.”

Barcelona fans will hope this slightly complicated-sounding rule can be used to their advantage, as it could be huge for the club to bring back such a big name and exciting talent.

Antoine Griezmann has flopped at the Nou Camp and a report from Sport suggests he could already be sold by the club after just one season.

If the Frenchman does leave, Neymar seems an ideal signing to replace him, while other recent signings such as Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona have also struggled to fill that void.