Barcelona have reportedly had a swap deal rejected by Inter for star man Lautaro Martinez, as the Italian giants have demanded that his €111m release clause be met.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

He’s also bagged nine goals in 17 games for Argentina to suggest that he has a big future ahead of him for club and country, and that form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere.

As noted by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, and as re-reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have had an initial offer for the Argentine international rejected, consisting of €70m and Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo included in the deal.

It’s seemingly a strategy from the Catalan giants to lower the cash involved in the deal by including players in exchange, although as per the reports, it’s noted that has been rejected by Inter.

Instead, it’s added that the Nerazzurri want Martinez’s €111m release clause to be paid in order to green light an exit, and so it remains to be seen if Barca continue down their current path and offer improved terms, or are forced to try and stump up the cash.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 next year coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury troubles, it has raised question marks over the reigning La Liga champions and their lack of long-term solutions in the final third.

Lionel Messi remains their talismanic leader, while Antoine Griezmann has struggled to hit top form in his debut campaign at the Nou Camp.

All that arguably explains why they want Martinez to bolster their attacking options moving forward, but they’ll seemingly have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from Inter this summer.