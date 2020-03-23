According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona are set to offer a new contract to promising 20-year-old Alex Collado, the Blaugrana will improve the ace’s salary with the new deal.

Collado made his first-team debut for the Catalan outfit against Valencia in January, the winger has become a staple in Barcelona’s matchday squad since Quique Setien took over.

Marca report that Collado’s contract deal expires in 2021, however this deal also includes the option of a further two years.

Collado has been impressive for Barcelona’s B team this season, the youngster has bagged five goals and five assists in 24 outings.

The ace’s solid form certainly warrants a pay-rise and fans should be excited to see that the club are keen on tying down one of their top talents for the foreseeable future.

Collado is capped at Under-19s level for Spain, the tricky attacker is primarily used as a right winger.

The suspension of major sports leagues across the world due to the Coronavirus crisis has eased the impact of Barcelona’s injury troubles in the final third. Superstars Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez are currently sidelined.

Collado is right on the verge of more regular first-team football, the offer of a new contract seems like a shrewd move by Barcelona.