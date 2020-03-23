Chelsea legend Joe Cole has donated £25,000 to help the NHS as the UK continues to be hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The former Blues ace, who also played for Liverpool, West Ham and England among others in his career, has shown real class by making this big donation that could do wonders to fund meals, childcare and other needs for our brave and tireless NHS staff.

As quoted by the Independent, Cole said: “I feel like this is a call of our generation.

“We need to stick together and these people who are doing what they are doing in hospitals up and down the country it is unbelievable.

“By donating or offering your business at some point, everything that can be given will be used on the frontline. If you can give, please (do) and just take a look.”

This really is a superb gesture by Cole and one hopes others in football and sport in general can use their wealth to help the rest of society during this extremely difficult time.

Cole, 38, retired in 2018 after a fine playing career at the highest level, which saw him win three Premier League titles at Chelsea, among other honours.

The Independent add that Roman Abramovich, Wilfried Zaha and Andrew Robertson are also among those in football to have recently made similar donations and generous offers to hospital staff.