Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has heaped praise onto exciting Blues youngster Billy Gilmour following his impressive breakthrough in the first-team this season.

The Scottish wonderkid had started to look a real prospect with his performances in Chelsea’s senior side before the season had to be temporarily halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Cole has discussed Gilmour’s potential, and is clearly excited about what he could bring to Chelsea in the future.

The pundit named Gilmour alongside big names like Jack Grealish and James Maddison as the young players to look out for at the moment, and also expressed his opinion that the 18-year-old could move into a more advanced midfield role in the future.

Gilmour has mainly played as a regular central midfielder for Chelsea, linking up the play in the manner of someone like Cesc Fabregas.

However, Cole sees the youngster as a number ten, more like someone like Maddison or Mason Mount.

When asked by the Daily Star for his top prospects in English football at the moment, Cole said: “It’s a real tough one but I’m going for Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Billy Gilmour.

“They are all very similar, handle the ball so well. All very much a modern-day midfielders.

“They could be in any order. These guys are really pushing each other to get better. You can bet they’re all watching each other and trying to improve.”

On Gilmour, he added: “Billy was terrific, a real talent. A cultured footballer. He can be what he wants. I like him in that midfield role.

“But I think he might eventually develop and play further up the pitch, like a ten. All Billy needs to do is keep his feet on the ground.

“He’s another massive asset for Chelsea. It will all come down to how he performs. Once you’ve got that shirt it’s up to you to deal with it.

“To be where he is and playing how he is is a massive achievement for him and his parents. He’s a well-grounded young man.”