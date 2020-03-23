According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has rejected the Blues’ offer of a new one-year contract.

Calciomercato claim that Giroud is demanding that any potential deal is at least two years long, this development could open the door for Inter Milan to secure the ace’s signature on a free transfer this summer.

Calciomercato report that the World Cup winner was close to sealing a move to the Nerazzurri during the January transfer window, before Chelsea ultimately pulled the plug on a potential transfer.

Giroud has experienced a more sporadic role with the Blues this season, the 33-year-old has shared the role as Tammy Abraham’s backup with Belgian ace Michy Batshuayi.

Giroud has scored three goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace may be approaching the final years of his illustrious career – but he’s still got enough in the tank to do a solid job for a top European club like Inter Milan.

Frank Lampard’s side aren’t exactly in an ideal position, both Giroud and Batshuayi have looked unconvincing this season – but neither more so than the other.

The west London outfit look as though they’ll have to add another striker to their ranks to compete with Abraham more fiercely ahead of next season.