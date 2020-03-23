Chelsea’s official USA Twitter account trolls Liverpool with ‘social distancing’ swipe

It’s been almost six years since that infamous Steven Gerrard slip, but Chelsea are seemingly still not allowing the Liverpool legend to forget it.

With the big prize on the line, the Reds hosted Chelsea at Anfield on April 27, 2014, but fell to a costly 2-0 defeat as Demba Ba scored just before half-time before Willian added a late second.

It effectively killed Liverpool’s title hopes that season, with memorable scenes as far as Chelsea were concerned of Jose Mourinho running down the touchline to celebrate with the travelling supporters.

It’s a moment that Gerrard will simply never be allowed to forget, and it seems even six years on, Chelsea are still making the most of it.

As seen in their official club USA account’s tweet below, they used the image of Gerrard slipping and Ba about to race clear with a caption that read: ‘Social distancing’.

While things are rather bleak at the minute around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the term social distancing has been mentioned countless times by government officials and authorities to try and keep as many people safe as possible.

In these rather dark times, the Chelsea club account thought they’d bring some humour to the table, and based on the reaction, they certainly succeeded as well as sparking some interesting responses from their rivals…