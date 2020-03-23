Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has questioned if the Red Devils really need the potential transfer of Philippe Coutinho following the success of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international made the move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window and has settled instantly to become one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most impressive performers.

Fernandes won the Premier League player of the month award for February, and it’s certainly a shame we won’t see him in action again for some time due to the season being put on hold because of coronavirus.

Still, Ferdinand has been keeping fans from going mad as everyone is encouraged to stay at home to help prevent spreading the virus, and answered some questions on his Instagram live, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

One issue that came up was the potential signing of Coutinho, which follows another article in the Mirror which states MUFC have been among the clubs to enquire about the Brazil international.

While Coutinho was world class at Liverpool, he’s since struggled at Barcelona and at loan club Bayern Munich, with Ferdinand also suggesting there’s little need for him at United due to the presence of Fernandes.

“He hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern. I think he is a great player, a huge talent, but I think he needs saving,” Ferdinand said.

“Coming to the Premier League, to the right team, would be a saviour for him. I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up but not now.

“Would he improve Spurs? Yes he would. Is he a Jose Mourinho player and do they have the finances to get him? I don’t know. But he would improve Spurs because people like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son would feed off him.

“Arsenal, he would improve them, but where does he play in their system? Is he someone they would like to see replace Mesut Ozil? I don’t know, I like Ozil.

“He would improve all the teams I’ve just listed, but not Man United.”