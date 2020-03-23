Former On The Beach star Melissa Reeves has outed former Leicester City star Danny Simpson as the father of her unborn child.

The disgraced former Premier League champion, now on the books at Huddersfield Town, has had his off-the-field issues in recent times.

However, he now seems to have settled and looks set to play a role in helping support Melissa and the new baby.

Reeves, 26, shared a snap of her scan via an Instagram story, with the caption reading: “Baby of Melissa and Danny”.

Simpson himself has not acknowledged the news publicly yet, but a source close to the pair has provided some insight into their situation.

“Danny and Melissa’s relationship didn’t work out but he has vowed to support her financially and emotionally,” a source told the Sun.

“They have agreed to co-parent their little girl as best they can. It’s a shame they haven’t worked things out as a couple.

“Melissa understands why Danny is not publicising the fact that he’s the father of her child — but she said he’s been great behind the scenes.”