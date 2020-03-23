Former On The Beach star Melissa Reeves has outed former Leicester City star Danny Simpson as the father of her unborn child.
The disgraced former Premier League champion, now on the books at Huddersfield Town, has had his off-the-field issues in recent times.
However, he now seems to have settled and looks set to play a role in helping support Melissa and the new baby.
Reeves, 26, shared a snap of her scan via an Instagram story, with the caption reading: “Baby of Melissa and Danny”.
Simpson himself has not acknowledged the news publicly yet, but a source close to the pair has provided some insight into their situation.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to January when I thought my bump was big 🙈😩 hahahaHelpppppp!! . This is such a scary time to be pregnant or about to give birth because of #Coronavirus #pandemic 🦠 A lot of #pregnant women are worried because of all the uncertainty around pregnancy and The Corona Virus. A million things go through your mind about about the #baby not having a strong enough immune system, or whether you can catch it and pass it on to your baby during or after birth. People are having to alter their birth plans as hospitals are now only allowing one birthing partner to come in. It’s a pretty crazy time to bring a #newborn into this world. I wanted to share with you a study that was done because this really helped put my mind at ease. ✨ I heard about this from @lynzyandco Apparently 41 out of 59 women were pregnant in this study. All of the pregnant patients had #Coronavirus – #COVID-19. They all had mild illness and were not admitted to ICU. None of the babies had abnormalities or mother to baby transmission. The babies were not born with it. It was more common for the pregnant woman to have a normal temperature than those who weren’t pregnant. Pregnant women didn’t have the typical symptoms that others have spoken about. I really hope this puts some other mummy’s to be mind at ease like it did me. I’m currently self isolating just to be safe 💖 please stay safe everyone 💕
“Danny and Melissa’s relationship didn’t work out but he has vowed to support her financially and emotionally,” a source told the Sun.
“They have agreed to co-parent their little girl as best they can. It’s a shame they haven’t worked things out as a couple.
“Melissa understands why Danny is not publicising the fact that he’s the father of her child — but she said he’s been great behind the scenes.”