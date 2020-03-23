Five-man Arsenal transfer exodus touted as Arteta tipped to make changes

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to make key changes to their squad this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to stamp his mark on it.

The Spaniard was announced as Unai Emery’s successor in December, and although performances and results have improved on the whole, the Gunners are battling to salvage something from the current campaign.

SEE MORE: Arsenal linked with Premier League starlet but face stiff competition

Whether that’s a top-four finish in the Premier League or silverware in the form of the FA Cup, it remains to be seen if they can end the season in positive fashion, assuming they are able to do so given the coronavirus crisis has currently ground all football in England to a halt.

While he had the opportunity to start making changes to the squad during the January transfer window, the summer could be critical in allowing him to really make it his own rather than the one he inherited from Emery, and he has been tipped to make key changes.

According to The Sun, via Football London, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny could all be on their way out of the club this summer, but it remains to be seen if the interest and desired offers are on the table.

Looking at those set to be axed though, Mkhitaryan and Elneny are currently out on loan while Kolasinac has battled injuries throughout his stint in north London thus far. Defensive duo Mustafi and Sokratis have struggled to cement their places in the starting XI, and so it seems like a sensible place to start in potentially getting rid of that quintet and making space for others.

That said, that’s a lot of depth and quality still set to be reportedly offloaded this summer, and so Arteta and Arsenal will no doubt need to be certain that they can bring in the right players to fill those voids and essentially provide them with upgrades to allow them to improve and move closer to achieving their objectives.