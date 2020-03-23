Ex-Brazil star Hulk “marries ex-wife’s NIECE” in sudden ceremony

Former Porto and Brazil star Hulk has reportedly married his ex-wife’s niece in a sudden ceremony that may have also been related to visa issues.

A report from the Daily Mirror explains that Hulk split from his former partner last year and seems to have been dating her niece, 31-year-old Camila Angelo, since then.

Hulk is currently contracted to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, and it’s claimed Angelo needed a visa to be able to stay in China.

The 33-year-old has not made any particularly official statement on the marriage, but did include ‘married!’ as a caption to an Instagram post.

The pair have also been seen together wearing wedding rings in some pictures.

Hulk is said to have broken this news to his family back in December, with the player’s press secretary releasing an official statement at the time as well.

It read: “Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.”