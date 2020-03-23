Former Aston Villa striker Darius Vassell believes that it is merely a matter of time before Jack Grealish moves on amid rumours linking him with Man Utd this summer.

As noted by the Sun, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the 24-year-old, who has shown his quality on his return to the Premier League this season having contributed nine goals and eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

While he’ll be desperate to keep his boyhood club up and help them avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship, should they fail to do so, it could raise serious question marks over Villa’s ability to keep him at the club.

Time will tell how that situation pans out with the coronavirus crisis currently bringing football to a halt, but speculation surrounding Grealish’s future seemingly isn’t stopping regardless.

Vassell has given his opinion on the matter, and while he concedes that it’s difficult for him to discuss Grealish leaving given his own affinity to Villa, he has admitted that he does see the talented ace moving on at some point.

“I always get asked about Jack Grealish’s situation. I want him to stay through supporting Villa – he’s one of our own,” he told Stadium Astro, as reported by the Daily Mail, who also specifically mentioned United’s interest. “But he’s so good now, where could he end up if he went to a better team with better players? Is it right to hold him back?

“So I think it’s a matter of time. He’s so good, how can other teams not be tempted to come in and steal him?

“I don’t like saying it but he’s got to go at some point. Unless Villa get new owners and are buying the best players, go and get the most for your career.

“I don’t think Villa fans would blame him – he’s played his heart out and done brilliantly. At the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Vassell’s assessment of the situation, as Grealish has been entirely committed to Villa and has led them brilliantly from getting promoted last season to leading their charge this year as captain.

However, if they can’t match his ambition and talent moving forward in terms of giving him the opportunity to win trophies and compete at the top end of the Premier League table, then it’s only natural that he could be tempted by the top clubs if they’re interested.

Time will tell how the situation develops this summer, with much perhaps still depending on Villa’s ability to stay up, but Vassell is clearly convinced that unless there is a major turnaround at the club, Grealish could be on his way out sooner rather than later.