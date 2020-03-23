Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, who has a release clause of £110million.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who suggest this clause could prove something of a stumbling block for the Reds, who are eyeing up Gimenez as one potential replacement for Dejan Lovren.

It makes sense that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could see Lovren as someone to axe after his continued poor form whenever he’s been drafted in as a backup option.

Unfortunately, poor injury records for Joe Gomez and Joel Matip mean LFC still rely on Lovren quite often, and it seems clear someone like Gimenez would be a major upgrade.

The Uruguay international has shone during his time in Diego Simeone’s side, though he has also fallen out of favour a little more in recent times.

AS add that Liverpool are also looking at Alessandro Bastoni and Dayot Upamecano as alternative options to strengthen their defence.