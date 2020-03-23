Juventus have reportedly already made contact with both Real Madrid and Achraf Hakimi over possibly making a move to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently impressing during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he has made 37 appearances so far this season while also scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

SEE MORE: Club president confirms Juventus interest in starlet with €75m release clause

Versatile enough to play at left-back or right-back, Hakimi has settled into a role on the right side of Dortmund’s midfield, and that is why he has been so decisive in the final third.

However, his stint with the Bundesliga giants is set to come to an end in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’s done enough to convince Real Madrid that he has a long-term future at the Bernabeu.

According to Calciomercato, it is still uncertain if he’ll fit into the plans of Zinedine Zidane despite the impressive form that he has displayed this season, and it’s noted that should club president Florentino Perez look to cash in on him, Juventus are ready to make their move.

It’s suggested that the Turin giants have already expressed their interest to both Madrid and Hakimi’s representatives, and so it remains to be seen if a move to Italy could materialise this summer.

While football is currently on hold around Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus remain on course to enjoy further success this season as they remain in the hunt for the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

However, whether it’s a lack of quality depth behind Alex Sandro at left-back, or an ongoing absence of a stand-out option at right back aside from the likes of Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo while Juan Cuadrado has been deployed there at times too, Hakimi could address a key issue for the reigning Serie A champions if a deal was to materialise.