Manchester City ace Pedro Porro has reportedly been fined for going to the shops in the city centre in Valladolid, Spain.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Valladolid from Man City, and seems to be experiencing first-hand just how strict lockdown rules can be amid the coronavirus crisis.

Having started in China earlier in the year, the virus has now hit Europe, which seems to be suffering the worst of it for the moment.

Much of Spain and Italy have been in full lockdown, meaning people have extremely strict restrictions on when they can leave their home.

It’s not clear precisely what Porro was doing going into the Valladolid city centre, but in theory people should be allowed to make trips out to buy food or medicine.

Still, the Spain Under-21 international is said to have been fined for this particular trip out…