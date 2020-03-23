According to the Daily Star via Le10 Sport, Manchester United have prioritised a summer move for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, with Real Madrid also interested in the 21-year-old striker.

The Star via Le10 Sport claim that the Lille ace is being targeted as one of United’s priority signings for the next transfer window.

The report adds that Osimhen’s current contract still has 4 years left on it, meaning the star could command a significant fee.

Osimhen only joined Lille last summer, but ace has already established himself as one of Europe’s most promising strikers in less than a full season with the French outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Spurs star Dele Alli parties with stunning WAG whilst PL games were suspended Manchester United star prepared to take pay cut to seal permanent exit Arsenal transfer news: Double blow touted as key duo could leave

The centre-forward has bagged 18 goals and registered 6 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

Considering that January loan signing Odion Ighalo has impressed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since joining, should the Red Devils ditch a potential permanent move for the former Watford star in favour of a swoop for Osimhen?

Osimhen looks like he’s the future of the Nigerian international team, the forward is bound to attract interest from top clubs if he keeps up his prolific performances.