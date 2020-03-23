According to the Sun via Sky Sports Italia, Manchester United’s Chris Smalling is open to taking a pay cut in order to seal a permanent transfer to Italian giants Roma.

Smalling has been phenomenal for the Serie A outfit during his loan spell this season, the England international appears to have reinvigorated himself after a difficult few seasons with the Red Devils.

The Sun claim via Sky Sports Italia that the defender’s family have settled well in Italy, so much so that the 30-year-old is willing to lower his wages in order to join the Giallorossi permanently.

The Fulham academy graduate has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side, the star has established himself as one of Serie A’s most impressive defenders this term.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Double blow touted as key duo could leave Chelsea star rejects club’s offer of new one-year contract Barcelona to offer promising attacker a pay-rise with new contract

The Sun even claim that Smalling’s superb performances have caught the eye of Gareth Southgate, with a recall to the Three Lions’ squad potentially on the cards for the centre-back.

It’s great to see that Smalling has rejuvenated himself after moving to Italy on loan, the defender has certainly shown that he’s still more than capable of playing for a top side.