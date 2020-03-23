The father of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has defended his son following the news that he travelled from Spain to Serbia, breaking quarantine rules in the process.

Marca recently reported on the 22-year-old landing himself in trouble with the police over this, though his father seems confident he didn’t do anything wrong due to coming up as negative after taking two coronavirus tests.

The outbreak of coronavirus is causing havoc all over the world at the moment, and it’s played its part in majorly disrupting the football season as well.

Incredibly, Jovic’s father has suggested it could even see his son end up in jail, though only if he’s guilty, which he does not believe he is.

“Luka had two [Coronavirus] tests done and he tested negative on both,” Milan Jovic is quoted by Marca.

“That’s why he thought he could come to Serbia. Now it seems like he’s a major criminal.

“If he has to go to jail, then he goes.

“I’m totally in agreement with the [Serbian] president and prime minster [for threatening criminal charges], but only if he’s guilty.

“I would support that decision if he’d done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home.

“[His girlfriend] Sofia is pregnant and she couldn’t go out [to celebrate her birthday].

“Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain.”

Jovic has struggled since his summer transfer to the Bernabeu, and this saga seems unlikely to help a player who has perhaps already been unsettled and suffering a lack of confidence after his minimal impact on the pitch.