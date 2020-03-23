Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a fan of Chelsea winger Willian, while Spurs are also keeping tabs on Queens Park Rangers youngster Eberechi Eze ahead of a potential transfer.

This update comes from Dan Kilpatrick in a question-and-answer session in the Evening Standard, with one fan asking about Tottenham’s rumoured interest in Willian and Eze.

Spurs could do with a little more in attack whenever the transfer window opens again, with much of the footballing calendar thrown into real uncertainty at the moment due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

While it may be some time before Tottenham fans can see any new signings, particularly actually on the pitch, Kilpatrick has provided an update of sorts on the possibility of signing Willian and Eze.

The reporter says Mourinho is a fan of Willian, a player he managed at Chelsea, while the club are also continuing to monitor Eze after his impressive form in the Championship.

He said: “Mourinho is a fan of Willian and if the Brazilian leaves Chelsea on a free, as expected, and wants to stay in London, he would seem a sensible signing (if Levy will allow him back in the building!).

“Eze has long been on Spurs’ radar and they are continuing to monitor his situation after an impressive campaign for QPR.”

Willian notably ended up snubbing Tottenham for Chelsea back in 2013, with BBC Sport reporting at the time that he even had a medical with the north Londoners, so it would be intriguing to see how him moving there all these years later would be received by both sets of fans.