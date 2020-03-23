Video: Classy Jose Mourinho helps distribute supplies to elderly amid coronavirus crisis

Jose Mourinho has shown his class as he was busy helping Age UK distribute supplies and food to the elderly on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Football is currently on hold as the world tries to tackle the coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed thousands of lives with many, many more cases being reported each day.

With lockdowns being enforced and significant steps being taken, it remains to be seen just how long it takes to start ‘turning the tide’ as PM Boris Johnson has put it previously, and so right now it’s all about prioritising the safety of the public and helping those who are particularly vulnerable and in need.

Mourinho was doing his part on Monday, as seen in the videos below, as he helped Age UK distribute much-needed supplies to the elderly in Enfield, and the Tottenham boss should certainly be applauded for going out of his way to try and make a difference and help others.

Football is undoubtedly of secondary importance for many right now, and it’s great to see him using his time away from the game so productively…

Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our our appeal and work for the community ???? #THFC please donate ?? https://t.co/S1QrRpyCV3 pic.twitter.com/5nLtrK5Wzi — Love Your DoorStep (@LoveUrdoorstep) March 23, 2020