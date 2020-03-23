Video: Why Liverpool and Arsenal want €25m-rated defensive ace Evan Ndicka

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, and it’s becoming clearer as to why.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season, making 25 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit while he’s even chipped in with a goal and two assists to show a threat in the opposition box too.

However, it’s his defensive ability that has stood out as his speed, aerial ability and reading of the game has allowed him to emerge as one of the top talents in Europe.

Transfermarkt value him at €25m currently, while reports in England have this week suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring him with a view of shoring up their respective backlines next season.

Valencia, Sevilla, Inter and AC Milan have all been linked with an interest too, and so that in itself tells a story about the potential and ability that he seemingly possesses to have attracted that calibre of club.

Also capable of playing at left-back, the left-footed centre-half is a commodity in today’s market, and the video below shows why there is significant interest ahead of the summer and so it remains to be seen who is able to prise him away from Frankfurt ahead of next season.