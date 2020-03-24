AC Milan transfer news: Key decisions ahead amid doubts over 11 players

AC Milan could reportedly face a significant rebuild of their squad as it’s suggested that there are doubts over 11 players in the current group.

The Rossoneri have struggled again this season to break back into the top four in Serie A, as although things are currently on hold, they are 12 points off the pace with 12 games to go.

Should the season be completed with the coronavirus crisis undoubtedly set to have a major influence on that decision as the tragic numbers from Italy continue to be released in terms of new cases and deaths, it remains to be seen if the Italian giants will be back in the Champions League next season.

According to Calciomercato, they may have a lot of changes to make to the squad over the summer though, with up to 11 players said to be facing an uncertain future.

Doubts are said to be hanging over Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Asmir Begovic, Alexis Saelemakers, Simon Kjaer, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura, Antonio Donnarumma, Mateo Musacchio and Hakan Calhanoglu and their respective futures at the club.

Some are less complicated than others. Begovic, Saelemakers and Kjaer will see their respective loan deals end this summer, and so it remains to be seen if they earn a permanent switch or not.

Biglia and Bonaventura will see their contracts expire, while A. Donnarumma, Musacchio and Calhanoglu will see their deals run down in 2021, thus presenting the threat that they move on for less than hoped for as they enter the final 12 months of their contract if renewals aren’t agreed.

It’s suggested that there could be issues over the salaries of Ibrahimovic and G. Donnarumma, and so it remains to be seen if the relevant parties can reach agreements or not.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but if a number of these players move on this summer, a rebuild will undoubtedly need time and patience as several new faces would have to be added to fill the voids and add quality and depth.

That said, given Milan’s inability to secure a top-four finish in recent years, it could be argued that a large-scale overhaul such as this might be needed to get them on the right path as what they’ve tried thus far hasn’t worked.

It remains to be seen what happens, but it would surely be a major risk to allow so many players to leave in one summer, and so it’s difficult to see that scenario materialising.